Two hospitalized after fire at north Harris County apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been taken to the hospital including one with what the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is calling severe burns after an apartment unit caught on fire in north Harris County Friday.

The fire happened at the Vanderbilt Apartments located in the 13100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

HCFMO investigators are en route to assist Little York FD with an apartment fire in the 13100 block of Kuykendahl. Initial report confirm 2 injuries. One transported with severe burns. Other Transported for smoke inhalation. The investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/1Q3jmBz7sQ — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) May 13, 2023

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said one of the two people hospitalized was an elderly woman with severe burns. The fire marshal’s office said the other person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

UPDATE: THE VANDERBILT APARTMENT FIRE



Constable Deputies arrived on scene and located an elderly female victim severely burned. She is now being transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Aldine and Little York FD are on scene.



Prayers for the victim. pic.twitter.com/BwscgB4irv — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 13, 2023

Aldine and Little York Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire marshal’s office said the fire was contained to one unit at the complex. Investigators remain at the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation.