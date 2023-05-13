80º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Two hospitalized after fire at north Harris County apartment complex

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Vanderbilt Apartments, Fire, Harris County
Fire at apartment complex (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people have been taken to the hospital including one with what the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office is calling severe burns after an apartment unit caught on fire in north Harris County Friday.

The fire happened at the Vanderbilt Apartments located in the 13100 block of Kuykendahl Road.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office said one of the two people hospitalized was an elderly woman with severe burns. The fire marshal’s office said the other person was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Aldine and Little York Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire marshal’s office said the fire was contained to one unit at the complex. Investigators remain at the scene to conduct an origin and cause investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email