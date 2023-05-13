TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead, another hurt on Beltway 8 near Greens Crossing

3 vehicle crash leaves one person dead and one hurt in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead and another hospitalized in north Harris County Saturday morning.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, it happened on Beltway 8 North between Greens Crossing and Ella Boulevard.

Investigators said one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

At this time, only one lane is open.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

KPRC 2 will bring you the latest details as soon as they’re available.