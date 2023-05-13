78º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle crash leaves 1 person dead, another hurt on Beltway 8 near Greens Crossing

Only one lane currently open

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Houston, Beltway 8, Traffic
3 vehicle crash leaves one person dead and one hurt in north Harris County (Houston TranStar)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash leaves one person dead and another hospitalized in north Harris County Saturday morning.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, it happened on Beltway 8 North between Greens Crossing and Ella Boulevard.

Investigators said one person died at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

At this time, only one lane is open.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

KPRC 2 will bring you the latest details as soon as they’re available.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email