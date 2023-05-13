Double shooting leaves 1 person dead, another hurt inside vehicle in north Houston

Houston police are investigating after one person is dead and another hurt in a shooting in north Houston.

HOUSTON – One person is dead and another critically hurt following a double shooting in north Houston Friday night.

Houston police officers received a shooting call in the area of Lincoln Park and Grenshaw Streets where shots were reportedly fired in the area.

According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, investigators said two men believed to be in their 20s or 30s were inside a silver Toyota Camry when someone fired shots at them. Both men were hit.

That vehicle crashed into a tree near the 9400 block of Maxroy, according to police. The driver died at the scene, while the passenger was able to call for help.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where he is expected to be OK.

Police do not have a description of the possible suspect or suspects.

Investigators are seeking a motive for the shooting, and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.