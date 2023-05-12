YouTuber who crashed plane in California mountains did it for sponsorship, authorities say

The YouTube logo as shown in the YouTube booth at the Licensing Expo 2016 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on June 22, 2016 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

A YouTuber whose single-engine airplane crashed in a California national forest admitted that he downed the aircraft to boost views for a sponsorship deal, authorities said Thursday.

Trevor Jacob, 29, made the admission in a plea agreement filed in federal court in Los Angeles.

Jacob pleaded guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, a crime that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars, the U.S. attorney’s office for Central California said in a news release.

Read more from NBC News.