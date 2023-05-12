Football and baseball legend Bo Jackson says he’s had hiccups for nearly a year

Oncoming defenders on the football field and outfield walls on the baseball field couldn’t stop Bo Jackson, but the two-sport sensation has finally met his match: hiccups.
The former Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Raiders star, 60, says he has had the hiccups for nearly a year. The ailment caused him to miss a recent ceremony honoring fellow Auburn University star Frank Thomas, he said Wednesday on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama.
“I’ve had the hiccups since last July and I’m getting a medical procedure done at the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it,” he said.
