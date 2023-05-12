Football and baseball legend Bo Jackson says he’s had hiccups for nearly a year

FILE - Former MLB and NFL player Bo Jackson, watches Auburn and Clemson practice before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Auburn, Ala. Jackson helped pay for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school massacre in May. The donation was previously anonymous but Jackson told The Associated Press this week he felt compelled to support the victims' families after the loss of so many children. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Oncoming defenders on the football field and outfield walls on the baseball field couldn’t stop Bo Jackson, but the two-sport sensation has finally met his match: hiccups.

The former Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Raiders star, 60, says he has had the hiccups for nearly a year. The ailment caused him to miss a recent ceremony honoring fellow Auburn University star Frank Thomas, he said Wednesday on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX-FM in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’ve had the hiccups since last July and I’m getting a medical procedure done at the end of this week, I think, to try to remedy it,” he said.

To continue reading, visit nbcnews.com