65-year-old dead after vehicle rolls over him following medical episode in Spring area

SPRING, Texas – A 65-year-old man was reportedly killed in the Spring area after authorities say they believe he had a medical episode while trying to drive on Thursday.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office, the man was reportedly trapped underneath the car in the 21200 block of Castlemont Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man dead.

Officials said they believe the man was getting into his vehicle when he suffered a medical emergency causing him to fall out. Investigators believe the man had already placed the vehicle in drive, causing it to roll back over on him.

“It appears that the elderly gentleman was getting into his vehicle had some type of medical emergency and fell out after already placing the vehicle in gear. It rolled back over him, at this time he is deceased at the scene,” Captain James Blackledge with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said.