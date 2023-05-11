What’s going around? Doctors seeing allergies, strep throat, and more affecting kids this week

HOUSTON – What’s going around?

I got answers from doctors across the area about what viruses and infections they’re seeing most often in their clinics.

FORT BEND:

Dr. Jessica Lanerie from the Kelsey-Seybold Sienna Clinic is seeing kids with “pink eye,” stomach bugs and strep throat.

According to Dr. Phong Van-Liaw, this is almost the same as pediatric patients at the Kelsey-Seybold Fort Bend Medical and Diagnostic Center.

Dr. Van-Liaw is also seeing cases of Hand Foot and Mouth disease.

PASADENA / CLEAR LAKE:

In Pasadena, Dr. Ayesha Irani confirms the strep throat infections are prevalent. She said she’s seeing a lot of group A strep pharyngitis with scarlet fever which causes a sandpaper-like rough red rash in addition to sore throat and fever.

The treatment for scarlet fever is still the same as strep throat which is oral antibiotics. Dr. Irani said the rash itself is not contagious (unless the patient has infected sores called impetigo) but the group A strep bacteria that causes strep throat is spread by respiratory droplets.

Christopher Campos, MD, Internal Medicine, said patients are seeking weight loss counseling, physicals, and chronic care.

KINGWOOD:

Kids in Kingwood are also getting hit hard with allergies, according to Dr. Chikku Paul.

Seasonal allergies, sinusitis, and ear infections may seem innocent but can cause decreased hearing and pain.

Doctors say allergies are becoming more common because warmer temperatures are extending the window for pollen release and creating first-time sufferers even in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

MEMORIAL:

Another issue having such a mild winter - mosquitos! Pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Lai, said children are going into the clinic with infected or swollen insect bites and viral rashes. See a doctor if your bite is peeling, has fluid draining or you have fever.

Dr. Shane Magee at the Memorial Villages Campus, says it’s not uncommon to see adult patients with anxiety and obesity.

Christine Le from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic - Memorial Villages Campus, is seeing allergies, sinus infections, and Eczema (itchy skin).