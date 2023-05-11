86º

LIVE

Local News

WATCH TONIGHT: High school baseball playoffs live on KPRC 2+

Tags: High School Sports, Sports, Baseball, Dobie, Clear Springs, Pasadena ISD, Clear Creek ISD

It’s playoff time, as high school baseball teams across Texas try for a spot in the regional quarterfinals in the 2023 University Interscholastic League Texas Baseball State Championships. The Dobie varsity team hosts Clear Springs in a game streaming live in the KPRC 2+ app Thursday night.

Watch the Dobie Mustangs vs. the Clear Springs Chargers starting at 5:50 p.m. below:
The Dobie Mustangs host the Clear Springs Chargers on 5/11/2023 (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:

  • Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your connected TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
  • Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
  • Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
  • Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.