Suspect falls through ceiling of restaurant during police search following hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The ceiling of a San Antonio restaurant gave a hit-and-run suspect’s hiding spot away after it came crashing down during a police search, according to KSAT News.

The search begin after police said the suspect and a woman who was with him ran from the scene of a crash nearby. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. when an SUV ran a red light near Interstate 10 and Hildebrand.

Police said the SUV t-boned another vehicle and the couple got out and ran away. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Officers tracked the suspects to a nearby restaurant called El Puerto de Mazatlan.

Monica Carranza, whose family owns the restaurant, told KSAT News that she saw the couple come in, sit down and order tacos. She said she received a call from police, asking if she had seen the suspects.

A few minutes later, officers were headed her way, causing the suspects to try to hide inside of the business, according to the report.

Carranza told the news outlet that the woman hid in the women’s restaurant and closed the door. The man reportedly ran into a utility closet and then climbed into the attic space. The ceiling tiles gave out under the weight of his body, causing him to tumble to the floor of the men’s restroom. He then reportedly climbed back up and tried to hide again, Carranza said.

Police said they immediately found the woman and had to climb into a crawl space to find the man.

