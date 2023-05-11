Several elementary school students injured in Clear Creek ISD bus crash, district says

SEABROOK, Texas – Several elementary students have been reportedly injured after a school bus crash on SH-146 in Seabrook.

Authorities responded to reports of a school bus crash located on SH-146 near Meyer Avenue around 3:50 p.m.

Clear Creek ISD said several of its students from Bay Elementary were on the bus and injured during the crash. The exact amount of students injured is not clear.

All southbound lanes on SH-146 at Meyer Ave. have been shut down. Drivers should avoid the area and search for an alternate route.