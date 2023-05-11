86º

‘Menace to kids’: Teenager accused of shooting 4 with pellet gun in northwest Harris County

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a teenager has been charged after three different incidents on different dates where juveniles were shot with a pellet gun in northwest Harris County.

Jordan Constantine Balderas, 17, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of injury to a child.

“This offender was a menace to kids walking home from school,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

The shootings happened on May 4, 5, and 8.

Gonzalez said on May 4, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the neck. On May 5, a 14-year-old girl was shot in the head and a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. On May 8, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head.

Gonzalez didn’t report the condition of those who were shot with the pellet gun.

