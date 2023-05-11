Body of young man found with gunshot wound on street in Alief area

Police investigate after a man's body found with a gunshot wound in the Alief area

Officers with Houston Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in southwest Houston early Thursday.

It happened in the 12500 block of Shannon Hill Drive near South Dairy Ashford Road in Alief.

Shortly after midnight, HPD received a call about possible debris on the road, said HPD Detective Jason Escobar.

When officers arrived, Escobar said a man’s body was found on the street. They believe the man was in his late teens or 20s.

Investigators are seeking more information on what led to the shooting.

Escobar said investigators are working to find possible witnesses and seeking surveillance video.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.