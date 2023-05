A woman who was stranded for five days in a remote section of southeast Australia last week survived on wine and lollipops, authorities said.

The 48-year-old woman, identified only as Lilian, was rescued Thursday at the end of a dirt road in Victoria, the state’s police agency said in a statement.

Video posted by the agency showed her waving at a rescue helicopter and officers helping her into a police van.

Read this story in its entirety on nbcnews.com.