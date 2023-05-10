Police investigating after 3 people found shot in north Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after three people were shot in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to Houston police.
It happened in the 3200 block of Noble Street near Hailey Street.
Details on what led to the shooting were unknown at this time.
All three people were taken to area hospitals where their conditions remain unknown.
HPD commanders and PIO are en route to 3300 Noble for a multiple shooting. Prelim info is three persons struck by gunfire.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 10, 2023
More details will be provided at the scene. #HouNewa pic.twitter.com/LcpJdceVWz