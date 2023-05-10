70º

Police investigating after 3 people found shot in north Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after three people were shot in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to Houston police.

It happened in the 3200 block of Noble Street near Hailey Street.

Details on what led to the shooting were unknown at this time.

All three people were taken to area hospitals where their conditions remain unknown.

KPRC 2 will provide the latest details as soon as possible.

