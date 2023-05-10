KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Stratford HS senior Shalimar Bachachi, future doctor and UH freshman

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

Stratford High School senior Shalimar Bachachi is the seventeenth $2,500 scholarship winner from the Class of 2023. Stratford High School is part of the Spring Branch Independent School District.

Bachachi is President of her school’s Glee Club and is active in choir and theatre. She is a member of the Future Doctors of America and the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). Bachachi is currently working to obtain her phlebotomy license. Inspired by her father who suffered a stroke during her junior year, Bachachi has her sights set on becoming a doctor and plans to attend the University of Houston.

Shalimar Bachachi (KPRC)

You can see the scholarship surprise for Shalimar Bachachi in the video player at the top of this article.