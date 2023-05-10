KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Ridge Point HS senior and student body president Hilary Le

The sixteenth $2,500 scholarship winner of the year is Ridge Point High School student body president Hilary Le.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and American Furniture Warehouse are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships in 2023. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

A member of the American Sign Language Honor Society, Le has a heart for service. In 2021, she raised $1,300 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society for the Gulf Coast of Texas. Le says, “I want to continue my efforts in aiding programs like LLS, to spread awareness, inspire others, and make an impact on a cause bigger than myself.”

Le plans to attend Baylor University to study Neuroscience on a Pre-Med track.

Hilary Le (KPRC)

