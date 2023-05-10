74º

7 Guatemalans found tied up, possibly being held for ransom by ‘coyotes’ at NW Harris County home

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Several immigrants were found inside a northwest Harris County home tied up and being held against their will, according to Pct. 1 deputies with Constable Rosen’s Office. (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Several immigrants were found tied up and being held against their will inside a northwest Harris County home, according to deputies with Pct. 1 Constable Rosen’s Office.

Deputies responded to the residence, located in the 2700 block of Morgensen Drive.

Upon arrival, two suspects sped away in an SUV, while two others fled on foot, deputies said.

Afterward, seven immigrants from Guatemala were found. Investigators said it appears the home was a stash house for a human smuggling operation.

Deputies said the suspects, called coyotes, were reportedly holding them until the immigrant’s relatives or friends could pay for their release.

The immigrants were provided food and water by Pct. 1 Human Trafficking Victim Services director. Investigators said they were hungry and their feet were badly bruised from the long journey.

