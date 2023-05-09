To receive support after a tragic event, here is the number for the National Disaster Distress Helpline

HOUSTON – Those who were affected by the Brownsville pedestrian crash can receive counseling from the Disaster Distress Helpline.

Tragic events can affect survivors, witnesses and the overall community. To reach the helpline, call 1-800-985-5990. The helpline is supported by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Counselors can talk to people 24/7 after a tragedy.

“People who have been through a traumatic event can experience anxiety, worry, or insomnia,” SAMHSA leader Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon said. “People seeking emotional help in the wake of disaster or tragedy can call or text 1-800-985-5990 and begin the healing process.”

This service also helps make referrals to other doctors. There are Spanish-speaking counselors as well. To receive Spanish services, people need to press the number two when they call.

There are also services in 100 other languages through translation services.

A videophone option is also available for deaf or hard-of-hearing people who need counseling. The phone number for this service is 1-800-985-5990.

Go here for more information about the helpline.