Texas bus stop crash survivor pleads with Biden for help

One of the survivors of the bus stop crash in Brownsville, Texas, that left at least eight dead and 10 injured is speaking out, urging President Joe Biden to take action.

“I came to offer my kids a better future and just got here yesterday — I arrived and now I don’t have a leg,” Gabriel Gallardo, 27, said from his hospital bed in a video message translated from Spanish that was directed at the American president and was provided to Noticias Telemundo and NBC News. The man suffered a partially amputated leg. “My dream is gone,” he said.

“I’m hoping that my mom, Nancy, my wife, Andreina, and my kids, Gabriel and Angel, can come,” said Gallardo, a migrant who left Venezuela with his family. “I’m hoping you’ll give us consideration after everything that we suffered yesterday.”

