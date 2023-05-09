LIST: Street flooding possible in these Houston areas due to strong storms

HOUSTON – Heavy rain is impacting the road conditions in Harris County.
The Harris County Flood Control District said flooding could be possible in the areas listed below:
- Gum Gully Creek at Diamond Head Boulevard near Crosby
- Greens Bayou at U.S. 59 near Humble
- Greens Bayou at Tidwell Road near CE King Middle School
- North Fork Greens Bayou at Ella Boulevard near Greenspoint
- Halls Bayou at Airline Drive near Highland Heights
- Hunting Bayou at Lockwood Drive near Hutcheson Park
- Greens Bayou at Ley Road near East Houston
- Greens Bayou at Knobcrest Drive near Greenspoint
Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar:
- There are currently no high water locations
Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Constable Mark Herman Office:
- There are currently no high water locations
Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Harris County Sheriff’s Office:
- There are currently no high water locations