LIST: Street flooding possible in these Houston areas due to strong storms

HOUSTON – Heavy rain is impacting the road conditions in Harris County.

The Harris County Flood Control District said flooding could be possible in the areas listed below:

Gum Gully Creek at Diamond Head Boulevard near Crosby

Greens Bayou at U.S. 59 near Humble

Greens Bayou at Tidwell Road near CE King Middle School

North Fork Greens Bayou at Ella Boulevard near Greenspoint

Halls Bayou at Airline Drive near Highland Heights

Hunting Bayou at Lockwood Drive near Hutcheson Park

Greens Bayou at Ley Road near East Houston

Greens Bayou at Knobcrest Drive near Greenspoint

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar:

There are currently no high water locations

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Constable Mark Herman Office:

There are currently no high water locations

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

There are currently no high water locations

