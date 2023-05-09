68º

LIST: Street flooding possible in these Houston areas due to strong storms

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Severe Weather, Flooding, High Water Locations
High water locations (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – Heavy rain is impacting the road conditions in Harris County.

The Harris County Flood Control District said flooding could be possible in the areas listed below:

  • Gum Gully Creek at Diamond Head Boulevard near Crosby
  • Greens Bayou at U.S. 59 near Humble
  • Greens Bayou at Tidwell Road near CE King Middle School
  • North Fork Greens Bayou at Ella Boulevard near Greenspoint
  • Halls Bayou at Airline Drive near Highland Heights
  • Hunting Bayou at Lockwood Drive near Hutcheson Park
  • Greens Bayou at Ley Road near East Houston
  • Greens Bayou at Knobcrest Drive near Greenspoint

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Houston TranStar:

  • There are currently no high water locations

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Constable Mark Herman Office:

  • There are currently no high water locations

Here is a list of high-water locations being reported in the Houston area by Harris County Sheriff’s Office:

  • There are currently no high water locations

Check rainfall totals where you are.

