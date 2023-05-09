75º

Houston area students invited to ‘slide into summer reading’ with the Houston Astros

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

Houston Astros, Reliant Energy promote summer reading (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros Foundation and Reliant Energy have partnered for the second year in a row to stop the “summer slide” that happens too often for elementary students. That’s why they are excited to kick off the “Slide into Summer Reading” program, which encourage students to become “Reliant Readers” during their school break.

The goal is to achieve 60,000 reading hours this summer by elementary students in the Greater Houston area. The top 3,000 readers will receive tickets to an Astros home game in August to celebrate their summer reading achievements.

To raise awareness and kick-off the program, HISD elementary schools will also have the chance to win a “Slide into Summer Party” by registering the most readers by May 19. The school with the most registered students will win an end of school year party with Orbit from the Astros, Hugo from Reliant, the Shooting Stars and Shuttle Crew - plus books, backpacks and prizes for each student.

So students, time to batter up for success! Enjoy a good book, fall in love with reading and get an awesome prize for doing it. What can be better than that?

Elementary principals, teachers, administrators, parents and guardians, here’s how to help your students sign up.

STEP 1:

Scan the QR code in the photo below or click this link to be taken to the website.

STEP 2:

Enter your information - name, email, address, phone number, grade, school and parent/ guardian info.

Houston Astros "Slide into Summer Reading Party" (KPRC)

