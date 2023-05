(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued for all inbound flights at Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport Tuesday morning due to severe thunderstorms.

According to FlightAware.com, flights at Bush Airport are being grounded until 10 a.m., and 11 a.m. for Hobby Airport.

For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area: