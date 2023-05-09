Galveston ISD superintendent to part ways with district after making comments about women at school event

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston ISD superintendent Jerry Gibson has parted ways with the district as of early Tuesday.

His exit comes after he reportedly made a controversial comment about women at a groundbreaking event for Ball High School.

Galveston ISD Board of Trustees discussed the matter beginning on Monday evening and subsequently throughout the night. They eventually reached a resignation agreement for Gibson, who was not present at the meeting.

Audio recordings first published by the Galveston Daily News said Gibson called women “worker bees” who “needed a man to push through a bond to build a new school.”

He apologized to the board in an email saying he was “mortified that he offended the women.”

Gibson remains as “retiring superintendent” through June 30, but will not manage the district’s day-to-day operations.