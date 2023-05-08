Uvalde teacher says he was ‘abandoned’ by school district after tragic shooting

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Flowers and candles are placed around crosses on May 28, 2022, at a memorial outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the victims killed in the school shooting. Texas schools could offer $25,000 stipends to teachers and staff who take on the dual role of becoming armed campus “sentinels” under a proposal advanced Tuesday, April 25, 2023, by state lawmakers in response to the Uvalde classroom attack last year. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

UVALDE, Texas – Arnulfo Reyes, the sole survivor of Classroom 111 at Robb Elementary School, says the district where he taught for more than a decade “abandoned” him in the year since a gunman killed 11 of his students and left him with injuries, both emotional and physical, that will never fully heal.

He has heard only twice from Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Gary Patterson, with each phone call lasting less than five minutes, Reyes said. Patterson’s predecessor, Hal Harrell, waited a month after the May 24 massacre to contact him.

“I refused him, because he had a whole month to visit me,” Reyes said.

