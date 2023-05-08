SeaWorld San Antonio offering free admission to veterans, families for Military Appreciation Month

SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Military Appreciation Month, United States military veterans and their family members can get into SeaWorld San Antonio for free for a limited time.

The amusement park announced that their SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment’s Waves of Honor program is offering veterans and up to three guests free admission for one day from May 14 to July 9, KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT reported. The offer is valid for veterans, those who have retired, and those who were honorably discharged.

Here’s how it works:

Active duty service members and their dependents must provide military IDs. They already have free admission throughout the year.

The offer is available for one-time use this year.

“A SeaWorld military discount only scratches the surface of how thankful we are,” the organization’s website said.

To register for free tickets, click here.