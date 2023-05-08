RECALL ALERT: Bunk beds sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled due to fall risk

Houston – If you have bunk beds in your home, check the label on the inside of the bed rail or footboard. If it reads “Walker Edison Furniture, Made in Brazil,” it is likely part of a recall.

Walker Edison Furniture is recalling twin over twin bunk beds because the slats used to hold the mattresses in place can break, sending the top bunk down on top of the bottom one.

The company has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk beds slats breaking, including one report of minor injuries.

Recalled Walker Edison Furniture bunk bed (CPSC)

While this recall was just issued May 4 you may have purchased the bunk beds more than a decade ago. The models under recall were sold on several popular retailers’ websites including Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock, and Wayfair from February 2010 to February 2022.

All of the models included in the recall have a ladder down the side. You can see the specific model names and numbers here.

What you should do to get the bunk beds repaired

If you have one, you should stop using the beds and contact the company for a free repair kit and instructions.

You can call Walker Edison Furniture toll-free at 877-203-2917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT on Friday, email at recall@walkeredison.com or online by clicking here or at walkeredison.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.