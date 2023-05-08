‘My 6 was loaded’: Texas weatherman apologizes after viral posts about almost shooting child who rang his doorbell

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 21: MoveOn.org Civic Action volunteer Adriana Martin of Nevada rings a doorbell as part of the group's Neighborhood Listening Project on July 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MoveOn volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods across the country listening to people's concerns about health care and politics as part of MoveOn's Resistance Summer campaign. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for MoveOn.org Civic Action)

TEXAS – A weatherman in north Texas is at the center of controversy despite his apology after stating that he nearly shot a child who recently rang his doorbell.

According to an NPR article, Chris Robbins, who founded the iWeatherNet, wrote the following on Facebook:

“A child just rang my doorbell. Folks you do NOT ring doorbells in 2023. My 6 was loaded,” he said, referencing a gun. “Keep your kids away.”

Although the post has since been deleted, one displeased viewer took a screenshot of the message.

Afterward, Robbins wrote in a separate update, “Folks, it is a bad idea to allow your kids to go around ringing doorbells in 2023. Read the news. Stop it.”

He shared on social media that the child was reportedly looking for her lost kitten and that he had warned her that he “might pull her hair” if she rang his doorbell again. He ended with, “Others out there will cause harm. Please teach your kids to stay away from doorbells.”

Days later, Robbins ultimately apologized for his actions, stating that he is “truly very sorry” for the post and stated he was “just in a terrible mood so I lashed out on social media.”

He said it was a “lapse in judgment,” adding, “I love everyone, and I hope you all can forgive me. My point was, in light of recent events involving doorbells, it’s not a good idea to go around the neighborhood ringing them. I couldn’t harm a flea. I helped that little girl find her kitten.”

Robbins covers the Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta areas and has about 115,000 followers on his social media platforms.

SEE ALSO: What to know about KC shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl

Woodlands Elite cheerleader released from hospital after being shot near Austin