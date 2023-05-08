84º

Lamar High School placed on lockdown following social media threat; HISD police investigating

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – Lamar High School has been placed on lockdown following a threat posted on social media Monday.

The Houston Independent School District sent out a message alerting parents of the lockdown and the threat.

The district said the threat was post posted on social media and was circulating through several students.

As a precautionary measure, the campus went into lockdown mode.

All students have since been accounted for and are safe, according to the district.

Houston police are investigating.

