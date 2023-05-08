Katy Chick-fil-A store to throw 100th birthday party for special customer with theme being ‘life’s secret sauce’

KATY, Texas – Chick-fil-A is hosting a special celebration for a guest who has been coming to their restaurant for a long time. The Morton Ranch store near Katy is throwing Bernardino Romero his 100th birthday party on Thursday.

He is the great-grandfather of one of the store’s team members, Marcus.

The party will also celebrate Romero’s great-granddaughter Valentina, whose birthday is also coming up this week. The theme for the party is going to be “life’s secret sauce.”

Romero is lucky to have a large family. He has eight kids, 39 grandchildren, 70 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. He was born in the town of La Labor in Guanajuato, Mexico. He migrated to the United States when he was 14 years old.

Romero was a ranch and farm foreman and helped pick several fruits like strawberries and okra. He now has a garden and can be found there most days.

He still mows his own yard at 99 years old. He was married to his wife, Rafaela Romero, for 72 years until she died in 2018.

“We are thrilled to commemorate this incredible milestone for Bernardino and celebrate his long, incredible life,” Chick-fil-A Morton Ranch Operator Amanda Baca said. “Marcus is an integral part of the Morton Ranch team, and we can’t wait to celebrate and serve a local family that means so much to us!”