SAN ANTONIO – Authorities in San Antonio are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen earlier this month.

Juelz Robinson, 14, was last seen on Classen Pass in San Antonio at around midnight on May 1.

Robinson was last seen wearing a paperboy hat, black thin frame glasses, dark-colored T-shirts, Nike-brand shorts and slip-on shoes. He has brown eyes, black hair, and is 5 foot 6.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.