Family says loved one has been at the VA Hospital for over 60 days after being misdiagnosed and neglected

HOUSTON – A Houston family said their loved one was neglected and misdiagnosed at the VA Medical Center.

“It’s deplorable. It’s a horrible place. They have places in Vietnam probably better than what they are living in right now in the United States in the Veteran’s Hospital,” Constance Williams said.

Family members say David Norman Williams was admitted to the hospital on March 4 for a kidney transplant and says since then his health has started to decline.

His wife Constance said the past 64 days have been a nightmare and she shared her story exclusively with KPRC.

Mrs. Williams says her husband is under 100 pounds and she fears what could happen to him. She says he has missed out on his birthday, holidays, and their anniversary.

“Somedays I’m scared to even go in the room because I think I’m going to find him deceased,” she said.

“Nobody should be in this pain that I’m in,” David told KPRC through a video.

“David came in with other patients that had the kidney transplant. All of them left on the seventh day. We were the only ones left,” Williams said.

Since then, Constance said her husband has been mistreated, neglected and staff won’t listen to him.

“He has been complaining about stomach pain for over 30 days. I asked them what the problem was, and they said they didn’t know. He started losing blood and had to have four pints of blood,” she said.

She said staff placed his feeding tube incorrectly in his mouth and the very next day doctors almost performed surgery on Williams before realizing he was the wrong patient.

“His room is 298-D Williams. The other patient is O-Williams 246. The nurse came in and said you have the wrong Mr. Williams,” Constance said.

Williams says it’s been one problem after another.

“Swelling of his hands, can’t digest, can’t swallow then he ended up with pneumonia, then he had a fungus in his throat and stomach,” she said.

In a statement a spokesperson from the VA said,

“These circumstances are unacceptable, and we have reached out to the Veteran and his family to apologize. In addition to immediately addressing this specific situation, we have already begun a systemic review to ensure that this doesn’t happen in the future.

Veterans have earned and deserve the best care anywhere, and we at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center will never settle for delivering anything less. We will not rest until this issue is fixed – for this Veteran and for all Veterans who entrust us with their care – and we will be transparent every step of the way.”

Williams says her husband developed blood pressure problems; he has bed sores from feces being left on him. She said feces were also left around his room and bathroom for several days. and around his room and bathroom for several days.

“When I walk to the nurse station, I hear other veterans say help me, please somebody come change me bring me some water,” she said.

In a statement a spokesperson from the VA said,

“The circumstances surrounding the cleanliness of this Veteran’s bathroom and the slow staff response to his and his family’s concerns are unacceptable. We have addressed the situation and reached out to the Veteran and his family to apologize. We have already begun a systemic review to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.

Veterans have earned and deserve world-class healthcare and we at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center will never settle for delivering anything less.”

“I told them you’re not sorry you got caught,” Williams said.

Williams said the hospital has made some changes.

“The day after I called you, Dr. Biati immediately came down. She put in a one-on-one nurse for Mr. Williams and made sure he can stay clean, “Constance said.

Family and friends are praying for David as he remains at the VA Hospital and hoping he will be discharged.

The family hired an attorney.

Mrs. Williams says they asked staff to move David to a different hospital but was told no because they performed the kidney transplant. She adds David has also developed blood clots in his legs, arms and over his heart. She’s not sure when he will be discharged.