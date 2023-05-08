Brownsville border crash: Grief and blame expressed online over deaths after SUV plows into crowd

A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Brian Svendsen/NewsNation/KVEO-TV via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Eight people are dead and at least 10 others were injured after a driver of an SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas.

The crash and the driver, as well as media narratives and politics are at the center of tragedy as it’s being discussed online.

Here are what people are saying. Be aware -- some messages may contain dated information (here’s the latest report) and graphic language.

A man plowed into a bus stop in #BrownsvilleTX while in his SUV. He killed 7 people.



Pray for this world. It is so broken. — La Cucaracha (@SparksIgniteYou) May 8, 2023

So much tragedy. Make sure you find the time to breathe. #JordanNeely #AllenTexas #BrownsvilleTX — S A M* (@shani_irl) May 8, 2023

One thing is for sure..... this weekend here in Texas also was very sad! 😢💔#Allen #AllenTexas & #BrownsvilleTX ...... I have no words. I am so sorry and praying for everybody who lost a love one. My heart & thoughts really goes out to you all. pic.twitter.com/OvIqG2591i — Gaby Sunshine #IStandWithUkraine (@Schatzilein8) May 8, 2023

Again, I'm sure we'll see more details in the morning.



Accounts from people utilizing this very transparent fact about #BrownsvilleTX (along with #RioGrandeValley) are both 1) unfamiliar with my hometown demographics & 2) spreading propaganda 3) have poor media literacy. — Amanda Lepre (@amandalepre) May 8, 2023

My heart breaks today for the seven Venezuelan refugees,who were in the United States legally at a migrant center waiting for a bus,and a man chose to run them down killing seven and grievously injuring many more.Hateful rhetoric and xenophobia have no place in The US.Brownsville — vignette stonemoss (kendall) 🖖🏻🟧 (@idontcarewhy77) May 8, 2023

the attacks in #Allen & #BrownsvilleTX happened in the border region. I live in a border region & I worry for friends, family, neighbors, colleagues, ex-students,& other artists.

I worry a lot. — RebeccaMRomani (@rebeccaromani) May 8, 2023

I am so frustrated and disgusted. Innocent people lost there lives in #BrownsvilleTX. These are humans that were mowed over. When will this bullshit end? The fact that no one cares is even worse. You wouldn’t be content if it was your family. Would you? — Antonio Ornelas 🌹 (@yeah83062128) May 8, 2023

I can hear all the jaws hitting the floor and the absolute disappointment of the left when they realized it wasn’t a white man. #BrownsvilleTX #brownsville — Danielle_the_Deplorable🇺🇸🔔🗽👩🏻‍🎨🎨💪🏼🇺🇸 (@BluediniFree) May 8, 2023

Who cares about who these people are. They’re killing people who don’t need to be killed. Not all Hispanics are illegal. Stop spreading hate. Start caring about people. #ClevelandTX #AllenTx #BrownsvilleTX — BrattyCat (@AliceDragic) May 8, 2023

Texans; My God, I’m at a loss over the tragic events in both Allen & Brownsville today… who are reeling from the Cleveland tragedy last week.



The Lone Star state isn’t alone tonight. I Pray the victims and keep the Heartland in my Heart ❤️🙏🕊️🇺🇸 #AllenTX #BrownsvilleTX #Texas — «RÿZîE» (@bbSeal1024) May 8, 2023

