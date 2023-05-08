84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Brownsville border crash: Grief and blame expressed online over deaths after SUV plows into crowd

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Brownsville
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Brian Svendsen/NewsNation/KVEO-TV via AP) (Associated Press)

BROWNSVILLE, TexasEight people are dead and at least 10 others were injured after a driver of an SUV slammed into a crowd of people waiting for a bus Sunday outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville, Texas.

The crash and the driver, as well as media narratives and politics are at the center of tragedy as it’s being discussed online.

Here are what people are saying. Be aware -- some messages may contain dated information (here’s the latest report) and graphic language.

What message would you like to share about this tragedy? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email