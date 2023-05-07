76º

$1.26 billion Fort Bend ISD bond passes to build new campuses, make renovations

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Voters approved the $1.26 billion Fort Bend Independent School District bond on Saturday.

The bond is going to provide resources for different projects and renovate most Fort Bend ISD schools except the newer campuses. The school board called for the election in February.

The school district said it has not passed a bond in five years. Because of this, some of the 82 campuses are in “critical condition” due to older mechanical, roofing, air conditioning and plumbing systems.

Here are three propositions in the bond that were approved:

  • Proposition A of the bond is for an estimated $1.18 billion to build a new elementary school in the northwest and a new middle school in the southeast, to renovate Ferndell Henry in the southeast and convert it to an elementary school, to rebuild Clements HS at its present site, to rebuild Briargate ES and Mission Bend ES and to provide approximately $591 million for facility deficiencies and life cycle needs. Prop A also includes an estimated $30 million for safety and security, approximately $28.9 million for up to 35 new buses, white fleet cargo and transit vehicles, and a new transit center in the southeast, plus approximately $66.9 million to upgrade the district’s IT network.
  • Prop B is for approximately $52 million for new classroom computers for students and a refresh of staff devices.
  • Prop C is for approximately $22.9 million for a swim center (natatorium) on the southeast side of the district.

