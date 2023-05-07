$1.26 billion Fort Bend ISD bond passes to build new campuses, make renovations

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Voters approved the $1.26 billion Fort Bend Independent School District bond on Saturday.

The bond is going to provide resources for different projects and renovate most Fort Bend ISD schools except the newer campuses. The school board called for the election in February.

The school district said it has not passed a bond in five years. Because of this, some of the 82 campuses are in “critical condition” due to older mechanical, roofing, air conditioning and plumbing systems.

Here are three propositions in the bond that were approved: