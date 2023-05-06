British journalist Cathy Hollowell discusses historic coronation of King Charles III

KPRC 2 News spoke to British journalist Cathy Hollowell about the historic coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

Hollowell has met several royal family members and covered numerous stories about them.

She said Charles waited a long time to become king.

Hollowell met him when she was in her 20s. She spoke about how she has seen him progress over the years.

“He’s going to be a superb monarch.” Hollowell said. “He has the people’s interests totally in his mind. This is going to be a monarchy of service.”

