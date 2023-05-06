16-year-old killed after shooting at graduation party in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 16-year-old boy died after a shooting at a high school graduation party early Saturday in northwest Harris County.

The party was happening at a house in the 8500 block of Majesticbrook Drive, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said the suspect arrived at the location, then there was a fight in front of the house that caused the shooting. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were several juveniles at the event. The sheriff’s office does not have any suspects or vehicle descriptions at this moment.

Authorities are speaking to witnesses and asking for more information.

There were about 100 people at the party, and about 15 teenagers spoke to investigators.