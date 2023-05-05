WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2 is streaming 2 high school baseball playoff games today ⚾

KPRC 2 is proud to partner with Texas Sports Productions to livestream high school baseball playoff games.

High school baseball playoffs are in full swing as local teams face off in best of three series.

Strake Jesuit won its first game against Clear Brook last night. The play again today at 6:30 p.m.

Grand Oaks defeated Aldine in their first game. Game two is today at 5 p.m.

You can catch both games when they begin in the video players below, on Click2Houston.com/watchlive, or the KPRC 2+ app on your cell phone or smart TV.

Aldine Mustangs vs. Grand Oaks Grizzlies - Pre-game coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. / First pitch at 5 p.m.

GRAND OAKS/ALDINE PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. @ Elliot Lansford Field (WINNER: Grand Oaks)

Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School

Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School

Clear Brook vs. Strake Jesuit - Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. / First pitch at 6:30 p.m.

KPRC 2+ Livestream

STRAKE JESUIT/CLEAR BROOK PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. @ Clear Brook Fields (WINNER: Strake Jesuit)

Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field

Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field

