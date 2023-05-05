WATCH LIVE: KPRC 2 is streaming 2 high school baseball playoff games today ⚾

High school baseball playoffs are in full swing as local teams face off in best of three series.
Strake Jesuit won its first game against Clear Brook last night. The play again today at 6:30 p.m.
Grand Oaks defeated Aldine in their first game. Game two is today at 5 p.m.
You can catch both games when they begin in the video players below, on Click2Houston.com/watchlive, or the KPRC 2+ app on your cell phone or smart TV.
Aldine Mustangs vs. Grand Oaks Grizzlies - Pre-game coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. / First pitch at 5 p.m.
GRAND OAKS/ALDINE PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:
Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. @ Elliot Lansford Field (WINNER: Grand Oaks)
Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School
Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School
Clear Brook vs. Strake Jesuit - Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. / First pitch at 6:30 p.m.
KPRC 2+ Livestream
STRAKE JESUIT/CLEAR BROOK PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:
Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. @ Clear Brook Fields (WINNER: Strake Jesuit)
Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field
Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field
KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
- Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.