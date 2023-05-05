87º

Snakes on a plane: Customs officers seize 22 snakes from woman’s luggage

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Customs officers in Chennai, India, made a startling, slithering discovery in a passenger’s bag last week.

They seized 22 snakes and a chameleon from a woman’s luggage after she landed in the city from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 28.

Videos on social media show men placing the surprisingly large snakes into plastic bins.

Customs in Chennai wrote in a post on social media “on examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon were found and seized under the Customs Act.”

