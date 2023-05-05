Inside Fort Bend County May 6 bond election: What to know about the propositions, what’s at stake for Fort Bend ISD

Foundation crack at Clements High school in Sugar Land, an example of repairs needed in district.

SUGAR LAND, Texas – An election will be held in Fort Bend County Saturday for a $1.26 billion bond decision.

The bond aims to fund major projects throughout the district, enhancing every campus in Fort Bend Independent School District except schools that are newly constructed. The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees unanimously called for the election in February.

The district notes that it has not had a bond in five years, and as a result, some of its 82 campuses are rated in “critical condition” due to outdated mechanical, plumbing, roofing, electrical and HVAC systems that are beyond reasonable repair, according to information provided by the district.

In a video provided below, the district outlines that its enrolled student body has exceeded more than 80,000 students and that the average age of Fort Bend ISD schools is 28 years old. The video claims “over 90 percent of the dollar value” of bond funds are devoted to addressing aging facilities, infrastructure and growth and every campus will be impacted in this bond election. However, as noted above, the school said in its text about the project that newly-constructed schools will not be enhanced.

Here are the propositions to be voted upon in Fort Bend County:

Proposition A of the bond is for an estimated $1.18 billion to build a new elementary school in the northwest and a new middle school in the southeast, to renovate Ferndell Henry in the southeast and convert it to an elementary school, to rebuild Clements HS at its present site, to rebuild Briargate ES and Mission Bend ES and to provide approximately $591 million for facility deficiencies and life cycle needs. Prop A also includes an estimated $30 million for safety and security, approximately $28.9 million for up to 35 new buses, white fleet cargo and transit vehicles, and a new transit center in the southeast, plus approximately $66.9 million to upgrade the district’s IT network.

Prop B is for approximately $52 million for new classroom computers for students and a refresh of staff devices.

Prop C is for approximately $22.9 million for a swim center (natatorium) on the southeast side of the district.

See the Election Day voting locations and schedule. Voter registration for the May election closed on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Here’s a look at the voting language of the propositions.

Here’s a look at the impact on Fort Bend homeowners -- $2.50 a month on the average home value of $300,000 -- and who is eligible for an exemption if the bond passes.

Take a look at the district’s FAQ page about the 2023 bond, including questions about reserve funds, school safety in aging buildings and further details about each proposition.