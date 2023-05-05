2 men dead in N. Houston shooting

HOUSTON – Two men are dead after a shooting in north Houston Friday.

According to Houston police, they are at the scene of the shooting in the 8200 block of Fulton St. They said two men were found dead at the scene.

North officer at a shooting scene 8200 Fulton. Two adult males deceased at the scene. Suspects fled in a Grey SUV. 202 pic.twitter.com/ENamUSSeS0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 5, 2023

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m.

The initial information is that there was some sort of transaction taking place in the parking lot between four individuals. One of the men pulled out a rifle and shot two of the other men.

The two others got into a grey SUV and fled the scene.

Police continue to investigate.