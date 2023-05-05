85º

LIVE

Local News

2 men dead in N. Houston shooting

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Houston, Fulton Street
Shooting scene on Fulton Street (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON – Two men are dead after a shooting in north Houston Friday.

According to Houston police, they are at the scene of the shooting in the 8200 block of Fulton St. They said two men were found dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m.

The initial information is that there was some sort of transaction taking place in the parking lot between four individuals. One of the men pulled out a rifle and shot two of the other men.

The two others got into a grey SUV and fled the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email