WATCH LIVE: Strake Jesuit takes on Clear Brook in high school baseball playoffs tonight ⚾

Looking for something to stream tonight? We’ve got you covered with live high school baseball playoff action. Strake Jesuit takes on Clear Brook in a best of three series. Grand Oaks and Aldine also face off as each team looks to secure their first win in their series this evening.
You can catch both game when they begin in the video players below, on Click2Houston.com/watchlive, or the KPRC 2+ app on your cell phone or smart TV.
Watch on KPRC 2+: Strake Jesuit Crusaders vs. Clear Brook Wolverines - Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. / First pitch at 6:30 p.m.
STRAKE JESUIT/CLEAR BROOK PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:
Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. @ Clear Brook Fields
Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field (Strake Jesuit HS)
Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field (Strake Jesuit HS)
Grand Oaks Grizzlies vs. Aldine Mustangs - Pre-game coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. / First pitch at 6 p.m.
GRAND OAKS/ALDINE PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:
Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. @ Elliot Lansford Field
Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School
Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School
KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.
Four ways to watch KPRC 2+ any time:
- Search for the KPRC 2+ app on your smart TV or streaming device - including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google TV.
- Get the new KPRC 2+ mobile app - which is free to download in the App Store or on Google Play.
- Watch at Click2Houston.com/watchlive.
- Look for the KPRC 2+ livestream in the “Watch Live” section of the Click2Houston news app.