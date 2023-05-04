WATCH LIVE: Strake Jesuit takes on Clear Brook in high school baseball playoffs tonight ⚾

KPRC 2 is proud to partner with Texas Sports Productions to stream two high school playoff games on May 4.

Looking for something to stream tonight? We’ve got you covered with live high school baseball playoff action. Strake Jesuit takes on Clear Brook in a best of three series. Grand Oaks and Aldine also face off as each team looks to secure their first win in their series this evening.

You can catch both game when they begin in the video players below, on Click2Houston.com/watchlive, or the KPRC 2+ app on your cell phone or smart TV.

Watch on KPRC 2+: Strake Jesuit Crusaders vs. Clear Brook Wolverines - Pre-game coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. / First pitch at 6:30 p.m.

STRAKE JESUIT/CLEAR BROOK PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. @ Clear Brook Fields

Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field (Strake Jesuit HS)

Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. @ Markle Steel Field (Strake Jesuit HS)

Grand Oaks Grizzlies vs. Aldine Mustangs - Pre-game coverage begins at 5:50 p.m. / First pitch at 6 p.m.

GRAND OAKS/ALDINE PLAYOFF SERIES SCHEDULE:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 4 at 6:00 p.m. @ Elliot Lansford Field

Game 2 - Friday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School

Game 3 (if necessary) - Saturday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. @ Grand Oaks High School

KPRC 2 is livestreaming high school baseball and softball games this season through a collaboration with Texas Sports Productions.

