Suspect accused of shooting man, hitting woman with vehicle following argument in west Houston

HOUSTON – A man is wanted after another man was left in critical condition and a woman was injured following a shooting and assault on April 16 in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Elishrau Doster, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incidents were reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Grisby Road.

Investigators learned that a 24-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and another person reportedly got into an argument with Doster in a parking garage. When the suspect tried to leave the area, police said he struck the woman with his vehicle.

According to HPD, the trio continued to walk toward the stairwell to go to their residence when the suspect walked to the stairwell and shot the man several times. The suspect then fled the scene.

The shooting victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital. He was listed in critical condition but expected to survive. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Further investigation led to Doster being identified as the gunman, police said. He remains at large.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Doster or in this case is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.