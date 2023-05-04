‘In my mind, it’s not the accused, it’s he killed his parents’: Prospective juror dismissed in AJ Armstrong re-trial

One potential juror for the Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr. re-trial was dismissed because they said they could not give Armstrong the presumption of innocence.

Prosecutors said Armstrong shot his parents in July 2016. The shooting occurred at the family’s home in the 5300 block of Palmetto Street in southwest Houston.

During the two previous trials, jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous decision, causing the judge to declare mistrials.

Nine prospective jurors were questioned by prosecutors and defense attorneys Thursday, May 4, 2023.

The first member of the panel said they are aware of the 2016 case and formed an opinion.

“I don’t know if I can sit there and forget about it,” the person said, referring to what they’d read on the case.

Assistant District Attorney John Jordan asked the individual if they can be fair to the defendant.

“I went home thinking about this,” the prospective juror said. “In my mind, it’s not the accused, it’s he killed his parents.”

Judge Kelli Johnson stepped in to clarify and the person admitted they could not give Armstrong the presumption of innocence.

This person was the first dismissal of the day. Back-to-back, attorneys made motions to other prospective jurors, removing them from the possibility of becoming the group of jurors.

One person was removed because they said a member of the defense team worked on their cousin’s felony case. The judge dismissed one because the individual was unsure how they would handle childcare. And attorneys, on both sides, struck an agreement not to bring in one juror. It wasn’t disclosed in open court exactly why.

This process is known as voir dire which means “to speak the truth,” in French. The judge and attorneys are trying to figure out if each person is suitable for a jury.

74 people were brought in on Monday, May 1, of them 39 were dismissed. This week, 35 of the potential jurors sit for questions. As of Thursday, 14 people are moving forward to May 31st when the jurors who will determine the outcome of the case are chosen.