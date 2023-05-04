Controversial bill passed by Texas senate would allow redo of Harris County elections if ballot paper runs out

A bill that would give the Secretary of State the power to call for an election do-over passed the state senate Tuesday. The author of Texas Senate Bill 1993 says it’s aimed at preventing Harris County from running out of ballot paper.

“What kind of power are we giving the Secretary of State,” State Sen. Borris Miles (D) questioned.

Other state democratic leaders also have their questions about SB 1993.

“It says nothing about far more serious acts of disenfranchisement,” State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt (D) said.

Authored by Republican State Sen. Mayes Middleton. SB 1993 would allow the Secretary of State to call for a do-over election in Harris County if more than 2 percent of polling locations run out of ballot paper for more than one hour.

“It’s addressing a very specific problem,” State Sen. Mayes Middleton (R) said. “You know we had 253 counties that had no issues really with ballot paper and we had one that did and we just want to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Democratic leaders say the bill gives too much power to the Secretary of State who is appointed by the governor. The bill is now headed to the house— where Republicans also have the majority.

“Our voters rights are at stake, the county having to spend an additional $30 million dollars and having a re-election. Suppression of our voters— where does it end,” Sen. Miles said.

“This is about the remedy and the speed at which the voters can have a remedy because we have problems,” Sen. Middleton said. “They didn’t have ballot paper. They didn’t get to vote.”

KPRC 2 reached out to the Harris County Election Administrator’s Office for comment and they responded with the following statement:

“The election administrator’s office is monitoring legislation closely and is unable to comment because of pending litigation,” Administrator Clifford Tatum said in a statement. “We are working closely with Harris County’s Department of Intergovernmental and Global Affairs on legislative matters.”

KPRC 2 also reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office who said they don’t comment on pending legislation.