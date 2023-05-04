Body found in bayou in Humble area, police say; Victim unidentified

HUMBLE, Texas – The body of a man was found in a bayou in the Humble area on Thursday, according to police.
Officers with the Houston Police Department’s North Belt, Dive Team and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene located in the 14800 block of Peartex Drive.
Authorities have yet to identify the body, or circumstances surrounding the man’s manner of death.
Investigation is underway.
North Belt, Dive Team and Medical Examiner are at 14800 Peartex. Body of an adult male was located in the bayou. Investigation underway. 202 pic.twitter.com/5UiWvqMDYM— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 4, 2023