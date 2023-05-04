78º

LIVE

Local News

Body found in bayou in Humble area, police say; Victim unidentified

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Body found
Police lights (WDIV)

HUMBLE, Texas – The body of a man was found in a bayou in the Humble area on Thursday, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department’s North Belt, Dive Team and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene located in the 14800 block of Peartex Drive.

Authorities have yet to identify the body, or circumstances surrounding the man’s manner of death.

Investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter