Angela Wafer died after being struck by a thrown object 8 years ago. Her alleged killer is still not found.

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s homicide division continues to seek possible leads on a suspect accused of killing a woman in southeast Houston back in 2015.

The incident happened on May 8, 2015 in the 5600 block of Belneath Street.

Police did not reveal what led to her murder. Wafer was struck with an object possibly thrown by the suspect and died at the scene.

Crime Stoppers said in a statement that Wafer’s children and family continue to wait for answers.

