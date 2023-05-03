81º

ERCOT holds press conference to share summer 2023 report of power grid’s reliability

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. In a letter, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, one month after declaring the state's electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are holding a press conference on Wednesday in Austin to update Texans on the status of the grid ahead of the upcoming summer.

ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas and PUCT Chairman Peter Lake are going to share the findings of ERCOT’s Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) and Capacity, Demand and Reserves (CDR) reports that give a look into how prepared the grid is.

The reports were posted on ERCOT’s website. Read them here.

