ERCOT holds press conference to share summer 2023 report of power grid’s reliability

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are holding a press conference on Wednesday in Austin to update Texans on the status of the grid ahead of the upcoming summer.
ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas and PUCT Chairman Peter Lake are going to share the findings of ERCOT’s Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy (SARA) and Capacity, Demand and Reserves (CDR) reports that give a look into how prepared the grid is.
The reports were posted on ERCOT’s website. Read them here.