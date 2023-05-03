Kempner High School student arrested after handgun found in backpack

SUGAR LAND – Criminal charges are being pursued against a Kempner High School student who reportedly had a handgun inside of his backpack.

According to a letter sent out to parents from the school, the student was brought to administrative offices for an unrelated disciplinary matter and a search was conducted. During the search, the handgun was found inside the student’s backpack.

The student was immediately detained by Fort Bend ISD officers and charges are now being pursued. The student is no longer on campus.

“While I am unable to share additional information, I want to thank our staff members and our FBISD officers for their assistance in helping us resolve this matter quickly and safely,” said Dr. Danielle Olivier Jackson, principal of Kempner High School.

