Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – One man died and another was flown to the hospital after a shooting Tuesday morning in northwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department and Fire Department arrived at approximately 12:05 a.m. at a gas station in the 1900 block of Wirt Road. Law enforcement said they have footage of the incident.

Two men were seen standing outside of the store. Police said two other men arrived at the location in a car and started “attacking” and punching one of the men.

Officers said the other man took out a gun and started shooting at the two men. When police arrived, they found one man dead, who had suffered several gunshot wounds.

The other man drove to a hospital and was flown to a different hospital. He is in critical condition.

The men, who were originally outside the store, ran from the scene, went behind the store, and down the road.

Police are looking for the accused shooter and his friend. One of the men was wearing dark clothing, and the other was wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves on.

Authorities said people should call HPD at 713-308-3600 if they have more information.