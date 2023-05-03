18-year-old accused of shooting man to death, leaving his body on side of road in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly shooting a man to death and leaving his body on the side of the road, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Javier Gonzalez-Arzate has since been charged with capital murder. He is accused of killing 20-year-old Angel Hernandez.

On Friday, Feb. 24, Hernandez was found after construction workers spotted his 2011 Acura on fire near the intersection of Grand Ave. and Prairie Ave. in north Harris County.

Deputies said Hernandez was shot, and his body had been dragged to a tree line down from the burning vehicle.

Investigators said Hernandez met with Gonzalez-Arzate around 1 a.m.

Gonzalez-Arzate stands 5′2 inches tall and weighs 100 lbs. He has brown eyes and black colored hair.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez-Arzate’s whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging &/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward