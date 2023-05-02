METRO joins USDOT initiative to reduce U.S. traffic deaths

METRO's Chief Safety Officer, Santiago Osorio, shares how METRO is taking action to encourage roadway safety in Houston and beyond.

Chief Safety Officer Santiago Osorio joined KPRC 2+ to talk about METRO answering the USDOT’s call to action to end U.S. traffic deaths. METRO plans to make roadways safer and reduce road deaths through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) National Roadway Safety Strategy.

U.S. traffic deaths remain historically high. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported more than 46,000 lives lost from motor vehicle crashes in 2022. Reversing the crisis requires action from a broad coalition of stakeholders, including government, advocacy organizations, and private companies.

Here’s a video showcasing their commitment on Youtube:

As part of the campaign, METRO is committed to supporting USDOT’s Safe System Approach through the following actions:

Continued support of Vision Zero initiatives. METRO has been a proud partner of Vision Zero Houston since 2020. In addition to efforts to “shift the paradigm” of traffic safety culture, the authority continuously works with organizations to improve the safety of the region’s roadways.

Campaigns aimed at educating the public and agency employees, such as “ Commit to Being a Safe Driver ” and “ Respect the Rail ” — efforts to promote safe driving and speed safety awareness.

Advancing initiatives to prioritize safety and accessibility in street and transit facility design for people of all ages and abilities.

METRO will also continue to explore new ways to support safe mobility for all road users as part of its mission to provide safe, clean, reliable, accessible, and friendly transportation services to a diverse population.